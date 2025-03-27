TWINS TV channels and streaming: How to watch Minnesota Twins games in 2025

The Brief Minnesota Twins fans in Minnesota, the Dakotas and western Wisconsin will be able to watch all regular season games, with no blackout dates, via Twins.TV. The Twins and MLB made the announcement on Thursday, which is Twins opening day.



The Minnesota Twins announced the broadcast schedule for 2025, so people can watch games throughout Minnesota, as well as the Dakotas and western Wisconsin — with no blackout dates.

How to watch Twins games in 2025

How to watch:

In a press release on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins announced the 2025 regular season broadcast schedule for Twins.TV, noting people in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and western Wisconsin can watch all locally-distributed Twins regular season games in 2025 with no blackouts.

Fans can watch games on cable and satellite, as well as streaming on the following channels;

DIRECTV satellite and streaming (Ch. 668-3 or Ch. 668)

Xfinity/Comcast (Ch. 1261)

Spectrum (Ch. 428 or 468, and Ch. 319 for Spectrum Wisconsin)

Midco (Ch. 638)

Fubo and more.

Fans can also watch the games live or on-demand via one of three primary Twins.TV streaming subscription packages. They are:

A yearly subscription for $99.99

Monthly subscription for $19.99

MLB.TV all teams and Twins.TV subscription for $199.99 (it includes all out-of-market MLB regular season games).

Meanwhile, the Twins currently have 11 scheduled national broadcasts this season, including games airing on Apple TV, FOX and Roku.

What they're saying:

"Beginning with Opening Day, Twins fans can finally watch our games where, when and how they choose with Twins.TV Presented by Progressive," said Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad. "This is a day we have been eagerly anticipating. We are truly ecstatic to deliver this unprecedented access to Twins Baseball for our fans throughout Twins Territory all season long. We are grateful to our partners at Major League Baseball and excited to work with them on this new era of broadcast excellence in 2025 and beyond."