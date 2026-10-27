How to watch Minnesota Gophers at Indiana: TV, pregame coverage

The Brief The Gophers football team is at No. 4-ranked Indiana on Saturday, after an emotional win over rival Iowa. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. ESPN's College Gameday will also be on the Indiana campus. The game will air on CBS.



The University of Minnesota football team is coming off an emotional win over rival Iowa, and the Gophers have one of their biggest tests of the season this Saturday.

Gophers at No. 4-ranked Indiana – How to watch

What: Gophers football at No. 4-ranked Indiana

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium – Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS

The Gophers are 5-2 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play after last week’s 13-10 win over then No. 15-ranked Iowa. Luke Drzewiecki nailed a 47-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Gophers over the Hawkeyes and win the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Fans rushed onto the field to celebrate the win with the team.

Minnesota now possesses the Little Brown Jug, Floyd of Rosedale and Paul Bunyan's Axe at the same time for the first time since 1978.

You can watch Saturday’s game at Indiana on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+.

The Hoosiers are 7-1 on the season, and 4-1 in Big Ten play. They needed overtime last Saturday to beat Michigan, 13-6. Two weeks ago, they had Ohio State beat with a late touchdown, but their receiver couldn’t get a foot down in the end zone on a fourth downplay, and the Buckeyes escaped.

College Gameday in Bloomington

Why you should care:

Indiana is ranked No. 4 in the country, and the defending national champions remain in the College Football Playoff conversation. After the Gophers, their remaining regular season schedule is hosting USC, at Washington and hosting Purdue.

This Saturday’s match-up against the Gophers is big enough that ESPN’s College Gameday crew will be in Bloomington for its weekly show before kickoff. College Gameday now features Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.

The Gophers were last featured on College Gameday when they hosted Wisconsin to close out the 2019 regular season. With a chance to win the Big Ten West and go to the Big Ten title game, the Gophers lost to the Badgers 38-17. They went onto beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl and finished 11-2, their best season in 115 years.

Gopher Pregame Show

Before Saturday’s kickoff, watch the FOX 9 Gopher Pregame Show with Pierre Noujaim, Ron Johnson and Justin Gaard from the sidelines at Memorial Stadium.

The crew will preview the game, talk Big Ten football and other match-ups across the country, and we'll have a sitdown interview with a current Gophers' player.