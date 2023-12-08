How to watch St. Thomas, Minnesota college hockey on FOX 9+ this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - College hockey season is underway, and you can watch the University of St. Thomas and University of Minnesota college hockey teams this weekend on FOX 9+.
Here's the schedule
Friday:
- St. Thomas men's hockey at Minnesota State-Mankato on FOX 9+ at 7 p.m.
Saturday:
- Wisconsin women's hockey at Minnesota Gophers on FOX 9+ at 2 p.m.
- Minnesota State-Mankato men's hockey at St. Thomas on FOX 9+ at 7 p.m.
How do you watch FOX 9+?
FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.