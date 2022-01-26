Hopkins star Maya Nnaji named 2022 McDonald’s All-American

For the second time in three years, a Hopkins girls’ basketball star is a McDonald’s All-American.

Maya Nnaji, a 6-4 forward, was one of 48 players on Tuesday selected to the annual game that features the top high school senior basketball players in the country. Two years ago, it was Paige Bueckers named to the game.

Nnaji joins Bueckers, Nia Coffey (2013) and Kris Humphries (2003) as former Hopkins standouts named to the basketball showcase. She’s the sixth girls’ basketball player from Minnesota selected. There have also been 13 boys selected, most recently Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy. It’s the fifth straight year Minnesota has had a player in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Nnaji averaged more than 24 points per game for the Royals last season, and has averaged about 14 points per game since playing for Hopkins as an eighth-grader. One of the top recruits in the country, she'll play college basketball next season at Arizona.

Fans can watch Nnaji in the Girls’ McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2.