Hastings track team celebrates a historic spring with first state title
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hastings boys’ track and field team finished off a historic spring with a Class 3A state championship last month at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
History for Hastings
What we know:
It’s the program’s first state championship in school history. The Raiders edged out Mounds View for the state title, and had an individual state champion in Lane Hoffman in the 200-meter final.
Nike Outdoor Nationals
Why you should care:
The Hastings boys and girls track teams both went to the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon last month. The boys 4x200 relay team won a title, edging out top teams from around the country.
The Raiders’ 4x400 mixed relay also got third place.
Building a dynasty?
What's next:
Several of Hastings’ top athletes will be back next year as seniors, paving the way for a track dynasty to take shape.