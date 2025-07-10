Hastings track team celebrates a historic spring with first state title

The Brief The Hastings boys track won this year’s Class AAA state championship It’s the program’s first title in school history. Lane Hoffman was an individual state champion in the 200 meters. Both the boys and girls teams had success at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon.



The Hastings boys’ track and field team finished off a historic spring with a Class 3A state championship last month at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

History for Hastings

What we know:

It’s the program’s first state championship in school history. The Raiders edged out Mounds View for the state title, and had an individual state champion in Lane Hoffman in the 200-meter final.

Nike Outdoor Nationals

Why you should care:

The Hastings boys and girls track teams both went to the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon last month. The boys 4x200 relay team won a title, edging out top teams from around the country.

The Raiders’ 4x400 mixed relay also got third place.

Building a dynasty?

What's next:

Several of Hastings’ top athletes will be back next year as seniors, paving the way for a track dynasty to take shape.