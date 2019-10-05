Expand / Collapse search

Gophers WR Tyler Johnson reels in circus touchdown catch

Minnesota Golden Gophers
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tyler Johnson #6 of the Minnesota Gophers scores a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ( ( Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a slow offensive start on Saturday, Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Tyler Johnson showed off a little magic while pulling in a touchdown catch on homecoming weekend.

Trailing 7-3 early to the Fighting Illini, Gophers' RB Rodney Smith broke a 64-yard run that put Minnesota on the Illinois 14-yard line. Following another short run, Tanner Morgan looked for Johnson at the goalline on a pass.

Despite being draped by a defender, Johnson was able to get his fingertips on the high throw, deflecting the ball. Johnson then leaped up to grab the ball -- all while getting sandwiched between linebacker Dele Harding and cornerback Stanley Green.

The touchdown gave Minnesota a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.