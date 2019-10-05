Gophers WR Tyler Johnson reels in circus touchdown catch

article

After a slow offensive start on Saturday, Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Tyler Johnson showed off a little magic while pulling in a touchdown catch on homecoming weekend.

Trailing 7-3 early to the Fighting Illini, Gophers' RB Rodney Smith broke a 64-yard run that put Minnesota on the Illinois 14-yard line. Following another short run, Tanner Morgan looked for Johnson at the goalline on a pass.

Despite being draped by a defender, Johnson was able to get his fingertips on the high throw, deflecting the ball. Johnson then leaped up to grab the ball -- all while getting sandwiched between linebacker Dele Harding and cornerback Stanley Green.

The touchdown gave Minnesota a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.