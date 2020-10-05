Gophers WR Demetrius Douglas retiring from football

article

The University of Minnesota football team opens a modified 2020 season against Michigan on Oct. 24 at TCF Bank Stadium, and they won’t have wide receiver Demetrius Douglas.

Douglas, a redshirt junior who will graduate in December, announced Monday on social media that he’s stepping away from football and leaving the Gophers’ program.

“Don’t know where I’m going, but I’m on my way. Luv always,” Douglas posted to Twitter.

He added, “The events of 2020 have given us all an opportunity to reflect and reground on our purpose and priorities. With my graduation planned for this December after 3 ½ years on campus and the announced cancellation of the fall season, I prayed deeply on the right next step for me and decided that I would begin the transition to the next phase of my life’s journey. While the circumstances and plans for the Big Ten season have recently changed, my priorities and plan for the future have not.”

Douglas has spent the past two seasons with the Gophers being the primary kick and punt returner, and was competing for the No. 3 receiver spot on offense behind Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell. Douglas had a pair of signature moments in his time with the Gophers.

Two years ago, he returned a punt for a touchdown at Wisconsin in a 37-15 win over the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. It was the Gophers’ first win over the Badgers in 14 years. Last season, in the final non-conference game, the Gophers face a 3rd-and-30 on their final possession as they trailed FCS Georgia Southern. Douglas made consecutive catches to keep the drive and game alive, and the Gophers eventually won 35-32 on a Tyler Johnson touchdown.

Gophers’ coach P.J. Fleck said Monday that Douglas’s departure wasn’t a surprise, and they’ve had several discussions about it.

“Proud of the work that he’s done here as a football player, as a student-athlete at the University of Minnesota. Just like any of our student-athletes, whatever dreams, hopes, aspirations they all have, we support them in that. If football is not a part of that, we support them 100 percent in that too,” Fleck said. “Demetrius did a lot for our program, did a lot for our student-athletes here. He’s an unbelievable advocate of the University of Minnesota, a wonderful person and he’s going to have a very, very bright future. We wish him all the best, we’re going to miss him.”

Douglas played in 26 games the last two seasons. He had 327 all-purpose yards last year, including 14 catches for 157 yards.