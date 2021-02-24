Gophers volleyball to play 3 upcoming matches on Fox 9+

article

The University of Minnesota volleyball team is one of the best in the nation, and you can catch at least three of their upcoming matches on Fox 9 Plus!

The Gophers (9-1) are ranked No. 5 in the country and coming off their first loss of the season, at Nebraska. They were scheduled to host Michigan this Friday and Saturday, but those matches have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines’ program.

Minnesota is still on to host Illinois March 12-13, and fans can catch both of those matches on Fox 9 Plus. The March 12 match is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the two teams will play at 5 p.m. on March 13.

The Gophers will also face Iowa at 5 p.m. on April 2, and that match will also be on Fox 9 Plus. Minnesota had a nine-game win streak to start the season snapped at Nebraska. They next travel to Ohio State, March 5 and 6.