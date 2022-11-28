Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

article

Athan Kaliakmanis was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday after helping lead the University of Minnesota football team to a 23-16 win at Wisconsin on Saturday to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Kaliakmanis, a redshirt freshman, finished 19-of-29 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns as the Gophers rallied from down 16-13 late in the third quarter for their second straight win over the Badgers, and third in the last five seasons.

Kaliakmanis hit Daniel Jackson for Minnesota’s first touchdown, on a slant from six yards out, to give the Gophers a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. He also hit Lemeke Brockington on a slant for a 45-yard touchdown, the eventual game-winner, with 3:40 to play in regulation.

Kaliakmanis also ran seven times for 39 yards, giving a glimpse of what the future looks like at quarterback for the Gophers. That’s after going just 7-of-15 for 87 yards and a fourth quarter interception against Iowa.

His 19 completions, 319 yards and two touchdowns are all career-highs.

"As a team, the Iowa loss hurt a lot. I knew I had to play better to be able to come in and win this game. Just as a team, I knew I had to play better. I knew I couldn’t play like I did with Iowa. I had to respond and play a lot better," Kaliakmanis said after Saturday’s win. "I wanted to do everything in my power to make sure we went out with a win tonight. I have no words right now, I’m just so happy for this team and for the seniors."

The Gophers finish the 2022 season 8-4, one game behind Purdue in the Big Ten West, and wait their bowl game destination after conference title games next weekend.