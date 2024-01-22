Gophers’ Jimmy Snuggerud speared in weekend sweep of Ohio State

article

Ohio State forward Cam Thiesing has been suspended one game after spearing University of Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud late in regulation of the Gophers’ 6-3 win over the Buckeyes on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Snuggerud scored a power-play goal in Friday night’s 5-2 win as the Gophers got a weekend sweep of the Buckeyes. Late in regulation while the Gophers were celebrating an empty-net goal for a 6-3 lead, Thiesing skated over to the Gophers’ bench and stuck the blade end of his stick into Snuggerud’s chest. Thiesing was initially assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct before being ejected from the contest.

Thiesing was immediately taken down to the ice by an official closest to the bench before things could escalate between the two games. He'll be suspended for the Buckeyes’ game this Friday at Penn State.

Snuggerud did not appear to suffer a significant injury from the incident. The Gophers have won five straight games and improved to 7-4-3 in Big Ten play. Their 23 points are currently fourth in the league with five regular season series remaining.