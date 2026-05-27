Gophers football announces 5 start times for 2026 season

The Brief The University of Minnesota football team announced start times for five games for the 2026 season on Wednesday. The Gophers open the season hosting Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3. Minnesota will face Wisconsin on the road on Black Friday to conclude the regular season.



The University of Minnesota football season is 100 days away from kickoff.

On Wednesday, the Gophers announced start times for five games for the 2026 season. P.J. Fleck is entering Year 10 at Minnesota. He’s 66-44 overall, 39-40 in Big Ten play and 7-0 in bowl games, including five straight wins.

2026 start times announced

Timeline:

Here is a look at the start times the team announced on Wednesday.

Eastern Illinois – Sept. 3, 7 p.m. (Peacock)

For the 14th straight season, the Gophers are opening the regular season on their home turf. They’ll host Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game will air on Peacock.

Mississippi State – Sept. 12, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

The Gophers host their second of three straight home non-conference games, facing SEC foe Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

It will mark the first meeting between the two teams, and the third time the Gophers have hosted an SEC program. The Bulldogs went 5-8 last season, including 1-7 in SEC play.

Akron – Sept. 19, 11 a.m. (BTN)

The Gophers close out their non-conference schedule on Saturday, Sept. 19, hosting Akron at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

The Zips went 5-7 last season, including 2-4 on the road.

Iowa – October 24

The Gophers will host rival Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 24 in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale. The game will either be an afternoon or evening kickoff, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. A TV partner has not yet been determined.

Fleck is 1-8 against the Gophers, with their lone win coming in 2023, a 12-10 win at Kinnick Stadium.

Gophers travel to Wisconsin on Black Friday

The Gophers will end the regular season with one of their biggest rivalry games, facing Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. The game will be played on Black Friday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.

Fleck is 5-4 against the Badgers, having won four of the last five match-ups in the series.

What's next:

The Gophers recently held their Spring Game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Next up is fall camp, which begins in August.