Gophers basketball announces Crown Tournament roster

The Brief The Gophers' men's basketball season isn't done just yet. They'll play in the Crown Tournament Wednesday night against Baylor in Las Vegas. The tournament champion gets $300,000 in NIL money. Niko Medved and the Gophers announced their traveling roster for the tournament on Monday. That could shed some light on who is back next season. Minnesota finished the season 15-17 despite being depleted due to injuries.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball season isn’t over just yet. The Gophers are playing in the Crown Tournament, and they could win earn as much as $300,00 in NIL money for the current roster.

In an interesting development, team officials announced their traveling roster for the tournament Monday morning. It’s not something Niko Medved is required to do, but it might give a glimpse into what the program looks like next season.

"It's a great opportunity for us. I asked the guys what they wanted to do, and they wanted to play," Medved told reporters on Monday. "Vegas baby, let's go."

Gophers announce Crown Tournament roster

What we know:

The Gophers spent most of the season depleted by injuries, yet still finished 8-12 in Big Ten play. Medved relied on five starters, and one player off the bench the back half of the season.

Here’s the roster the Gophers announced on Monday:

Chansey Willis Jr.

Isaac Asuma

Grayson Grove

Bobby Durkin

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

Langston Reynolds

Max Lorenson

Kai Shinholster

Cade Tyson

Maximus Gizzi

R.J. Spencer

Robert Vaihola

For the back half of the Big Ten season, the starters were Asuma, Durkin, Grove, Tyson and Reynolds. Shinholster played limited minutes off the bench.

Gophers’ 2026-27 returners?

Why you should care:

Medved announced during season that Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (foot), Chansey Willis Jr. (foot) and Robert Vaihola (knee) were likely out the rest of the season due to injuries. The fact they’re listed on the traveling postseason roster is a strong sign they’ll return next season.

Multiple players from this year’s team are expected to announce their return for next season this week. The Gophers NIL collective Dinkytown Athletes announced Monday that both Crocker Johnson and Grove will be back next season. Crocker-Johnson averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 24 starts last season, and will be a key piece returning.

"It’s awesome. This will be my third year with him, he’s such an important part of what we do on both ends of the floor. That’s a great domino for us, I was pretty excited," Medved said.

Who is leaving?

The other side:

B.J. Omot has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal after a leg injury in the offseason never fully healed. Nehemiah Turner left the program during the season, and is expected to enter the portal. Chance Stephens left the team without playing a single minute, and is not expected back.

Gophers face Baylor Wednesday night

What's next:

The Gophers (15-17), face Baylor at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Las Vegas, a game you can watch on FOX Sports 1. The Bears went 16-16 this season, including 6-12 in Big 12 play.