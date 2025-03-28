Gopher hockey season ends in controversial OT loss to UMass

The Brief The Gopher men's hockey season ended in controversy Thursday night in a 5-4 overtime loss to UMass in the Fargo Regional. Ryan Chesley appeared to be tripped while carrying the puck in overtime. The play went without a whistle, and UMass went down and scored the game-winning goal. The Gophers blew a 3-1 third period lead.



The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team’s season ended in controversy Thursday night, and without getting a chance to play for a spot in the Frozen Four.

The Gophers lost to UMass 5-4 in overtime in the Fargo Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Less than five minutes into overtime, Ryan Chesley appears to get tripped carrying the puck into the offensive zone. The play goes on without a whistle, UMass got a turnover and immediately scored the game-winning goal.

Gophers’ coach Bob Motzko was livid with the officials while also in the handshake line.

"It’s a crying shame that we’re sitting here right now like this. These guys deserve better," Motzko said.

‘I shouldn’t be the one sitting here’

What they're saying:

Reporters asked Motzko postgame if he felt Chesley was tripped, which meant the goal shouldn’t have counted.

"What’d you feel? Two goals tonight, we all get the mandate from the NCAA on sportsmanship and I gotta be up here. I shouldn’t be the one sitting here right now. Two goals tonight, two. First one, guy got his head taken off with a high stick. That ended their season.

Goalie forced to leave

The backstory:

In the other controversial play of the night, the officials forced Gophers’ goalie Liam Souliere to leave the ice about eight minutes into the third period, with Minnesota up 3-2. He was having an equipment issue with a skate, and instead of giving him time to fix it, he was forced to leave the game.

The back-up goalie went in, and UMass promptly tied the game. What was the explanation?

"We didn’t get one. He said we had to change goalies, we said we didn’t because he came to the bench. What if he stayed on the ice? It took a lot longer than a minute to fix what happened, but he said we had to switch goalies. Anyone know, is that true?" Motzko said. "First time I’ve ever had that."

What’s next

Season's over:

Minnesota’s season is over with a 25-11-4 record. The Gophers were a top-three team the entire season, but remain without a national title since 2003.