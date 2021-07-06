Dustin Johnson coming to 3M Open for second straight year

article

Hollis Cavner already has several big names committed to playing in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in a few weeks, but he landed one of the top names in golf late last week.

Cavner and 3M Open officials announced Dustin Johnson, the No. 2 ranked player in the World Golf Rankings, will be in Blaine. He joins a list that includes Louis Oosthuisen, Rickie Fowler, Steve Stricker, Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover and Charl Schwartzel.

"We are thrilled with this early commitment and appreciate Dustin adding us to his summer schedule and we look forward to welcoming him back," Cavner said.

Johnson won the 2020 Master’s Tournament, and was the FedEx Cup champion. He played in the 3M Open last year, shooting a first-round 6-over par 78 before withdrawing from the event due to back injury.

Johnson had qualified to play for Team USA in the Olympics in Tokyo the week after the 3M Open, but decided several months ago he would not be competing.

Cavner said his team with the 3M Open will release more big names coming to Blaine as the tournament draws closer. One big name fans are waiting on is PGA champion and fan-favorite Phil Mickelson.