Darius Taylor returning to Gophers for 2024 season

article

The University of Minnesota football team will have a new starting quarterback for the 2024 season, but the team’s top running back is returning.

Darius Taylor posted to social media on Saturday he’ll be back with the Gophers next season.

"Thank you Gopher fans for supporting me during my time in Minnesota. Thank you to my TEAM who has made this a world class experience. After talking with my family and taking time to think I have decided to come back for another year with Dinkytown Athletes. Who’s going to join me?" Taylor posted to Twitter.

The first half of that statement felt like a classic goodbye to the program after one season, with college athletes often not hesitating to use their free one-time transfer to play at another school without having to sit a year. The back half of the statement illustrates a new era in college sports. Dinkytown Athletes is Minnesota’s collective for name, image and likeness, which allows players to be paid in college through various avenues. P.J. Fleck made it clear multiple times during the 2023 season that if the team’s best players are going to stay in Minnesota, it’ll be because fans donate to the collective.

It's big news for Fleck and the Gophers, after quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis announced earlier this week he intends to leave the program and enter the transfer portal after one season as the full-time starter.

Taylor played in just five games this season for the Gophers, dealing with injuries. Despite that, Taylor led Minnesota with 600 yards rushing, scored four touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per carry. He was the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week three straight times. Taylor missed the last five games, and it’s unclear if he’ll play in the team’s bowl game.

Taylor was a highly-touted recruit out of Michigan, getting a late push from Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines before signing with Minnesota last year.

Despite a 5-7 season, Minnesota has earned bowl eligibility by virtue of having a high APR score in the classroom. The Gophers will learn their bowl destination and opponent Sunday night, after Saturday’s conference champions are determined.