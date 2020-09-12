Dalvin Cook agrees to 5-year extension with Vikings

article

The Minnesota Vikings are a day away from kicking off their 2020 season, and they’ve secured their top running back to a long-term contract.

The Vikings announced they have reached an agreement with running back Dalvin Cook that will keep him in Minnesota for at least five more seasons. He’s reportedly agreed to a five-year extension worth about $63 million, with a reported $28 million guaranteed.

The new deal puts him in line with the top running backs in the NFL. The Vikings have yet to officially announce the extension.

Cook opted out of the team’s virtual off-season earlier this summer while his agent and the Vikings tried to negotiate a contract extension. Without a deal in place, Cook reported to Vikings training camp on time and took first-team reps in a majority of the practices.

He said earlier this week, ahead of Sunday’s opener, he would play Sunday against the Packers regardless of his contract situation.

“I’m not worried, I’m prepared enough to go play and I’m physically ready to play. I’m going to let the business take care of business,” Cook told reporters Wednesday morning. “If Coach Zimmer calls my name, I’ll be out there.”

He was due to make about $1.3 million this season. Now, he gets his pay day and can focus on his on-field production for the season ahead.

“You go out and bust your tail and do what you gotta do and you expect no rewards to come behind that. I just hope the Vikings, my agent, comes to an agreement over a deal that values me. Until then, I’ve just got to wait my turn,” Cook said.

Despite missing two games and halves of two others last season, Cook ran for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver with 53 catches, averaging nearly 9.8 yards per reception in the screen game.

He missed time last year with chest and shoulder injuries, and it’s nothing new for the Vikings’ star running back. Cook tore his ACL in his rookie season, then dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him out of six games two years ago.

Cook has made 28 starts in three seasons.