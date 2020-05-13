Canterbury Park seeks 52-day racing season starting June 10

Canterbury Park officials on Wednesday submitted a proposal to the Minnesota Racing Commission to have a 52-day racing season as sports all across the country are shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The popular Shakopee horseracing track was slated to open for the season on Friday for 65 days of racing, but that is on hold due to Covid-19 concerns. Canterbury Park officials submitted a request for a revised schedule, with live racing starting June 10 and ending Sept. 9, with races going Monday through Thursday.

Canterbury Park suspended operations, including its card casino and simulcast wagering, on March 16. As a result, 850 employees have been furloughed.

The new schedule would have to be approved by the Minnesota Racing Commision, and the Minnesota Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association, which represents horse trainers and owners. Canterbury Park officials will submit procedures for racing as a result of Covid-19 to state and local officials for review. The request asks the racing commission to have its staff work directly with track officials to determine the safest post times and the flexibility to alter race days.

The racetrack reopenend its horse stables on May 8, with new guidlines and precautions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Canterbury officials say the live racing season, if approved, would likely require limited or no fans in attendance for all or portions of the 52 days.