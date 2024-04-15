Anthony Edwards to play for Team USA at 2024 Summer Olympics

article

Anthony Edwards is currently getting ready to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Later this summer, he hopes to be wearing an Olympic gold medal. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Team USA is finalizing its roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and Edwards will be one of 11 players selected. They're leaving one roster spot open for a 12th selection.

Edwards was on the 2023 U.S. National Team that finished fourth at the FIBA Men’s World Cup. Over eight games, he led USA in scoring and minutes played. Edwards averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He scored 35 points in 29 minutes against Lithuania.

He’ll be on a roster that includes Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis. Team USA has won four straight Olympic gold medals.