Anthony Edwards takes heat for congratulating Spurs during Game 6

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves' season is over after a 139-109 Game 6 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Friday night in the Western Conference Semifinals. Anthony Edwards was pulled from the game with eight minutes to play. He left the Timberwolves bench to congratulate the Spurs on the series win. The move sparked criticism, as Amazon Prime analysts Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin and Udonis Haslem said he should've waited until after the game.



The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season is over after a 139-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals Friday night at Target Center.

Anthony Edwards had 24 points, two rebounds and two assists, and his season came to an end with eight minutes to play in regulation and the Timberwolves down 33 points. What he did next rubbed some people the wrong way, specifically the Amazon Prime crew working the game.

Anthony Edwards congratulates Spurs

The backstory:

During a timeout, Edwards left the Timberwolves’ bench and went to the Spurs’ bench. He dapped up coach Mitch Johnson and other coaches before congratulating every player. Typically, the handshakes are saved for after the game.

"I just tip my hat to them, they’re just a better team. At that point, you know you ain’t going back in. You just trying to give them the respect they deserve," Edwards said.

What they're saying:

NBA analysts Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin and Udonis Haslem criticized the move.

"As a leader, I would not have walked down there and shook their hands," Haslem said. "As a leader of my troops and my guys, I would not have shown that weakness. The game is not over. I’ve got eight minutes left. I still got smoke coming out my ears. Let me calm down for those eight minutes since I’m not in, and then after those eight minutes, I’ll go down there, and I’ll congratulate them and their coaching staff."

""I’ve watched the NBA and been a part of it for a long, long time. I’ve never seen this. A guy walking into the huddle with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter and dapping up the entire team? Too much for me," Nowitzki said. "Obviously, you can do that after the game and show plenty of respect. That was a little strange for me."

"I’ve never seen that before. I do like what he said, that he wanted to give them respect, but I think that you wait and you have to take your licks at the end of the game, like everybody else," Griffin said.

Edwards deflects question about roster

Why you should care:

After two straight years of getting to the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves’ season is over earlier than they anticipated.

Edwards got asked multiple times after the season-ending loss if the current Timberwolves’ roster is good enough to get past the Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s focused on getting his knees healthy, and adding to his game for next season.

"I don’t think that’s a question for me," Edwards said.