Anthony Edwards roasts LeBron James in ad for Adidas shoe

The Brief Minnesota Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards is unveiling his new Adidas shoe Friday. He promoted it with a social media ad, monologue style where he roasted LeBron James and LaMelo Ball. The Timberwolves will soon start training camp, looking to make a run to the NBA Finals.



Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards has a new shoe via Adidas that’s being released Friday.

Adidas released a commercial via social media on Thursday to promote it, and Edwards took some cheap shots at LeBron James and LaMelo Ball. He also gave a shout-out to Karl-Anthony Towns.

‘His knees couldn’t handle the cold weather’

The backstory:

One of the hot offseason rumors the Timberwolves were linked to was signing LeBron James in free agency. They were consistently among his top teams, and the prevailing thought was that if paired with Edwards, the Timberwolves could send out James with an NBA title.

Instead, James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"You see where Big Dog ended up? He was going to join me in Minnesota, but I guess his knees couldn’t handle the cold weather. It’s cool though, we know why he really made that decision, Philly got some of the best barbers in the world," Edwards joked.

No carpooling with LaMelo Ball

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves’ biggest offseason move was trading for LaMelo Ball, giving the franchise the lead guard they very-much needed. It was revealed in the offseason that Ball, who likes his luxury cars, hired a personal driver. He’s known to have a bit of a lead foot.

Edwards made it clear the two won’t be in a car together any time soon.

"I’m excited about my new road dog. They brought my Twin to the Twin Cities. We’ve been working out together, and doing all types of things. One thing we ain’t doing is carpooling if he’s driving. I ain’t riding with him y’all," Edwards said.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a champion

Local perspective:

Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns were teammates for four seasons before the Timberwolves traded Towns two years ago. Towns just won his first NBA title with the New York Knicks. The two remain close friends. Edwards believes his time is coming.

"Don’t forget, shout out to my boy for winning the chip. I ain’t gonna lie, I’ma be there soon, just wait on it," Edwards said.

‘The cage is open, the dog is unleashed’

What they're saying:

The Timberwolves have made the NBA Playoffs five straight seasons, making the Western Conference Finals twice before being knocked out in the semifinals this past season.

Edwards has learned a lot from the last three playoff exits, and is as determined this year as he’s ever been.

"Everybody and they momma asking me ‘Ant, what’s the mindset this season?’ It’s simple y’all: The cage is open, and the dog is unleashed," Edwards said.

The monologue would make Saturday Night Live producers proud.

What's next:

Timberwolves’ players have already spent several days in the offseason working out together. That includes a trip to France to spend time with Rudy Gobert. Soon, training camp will start.