Anoka vs. Andover: Stream the Town Ball Tour game
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 is headed to Anoka on Wednesday for the next stop on the 2025 Town Ball Tour.
The Anoka Bucs take on the Andover Aces, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Castle Field in Anoka. You can watch the game live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, FOX 9 will broadcast live from Anoka starting at 5 p.m. You can watch all the action at fox9.com/live, as well as on the FOX LOCAL Mobile app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule
Here's the 2025 lineup:
- June 4: St. James A's vs. Lamberton Long Sox
- June 11: Shakopee Indians vs. St. Patrick Irish
- June 18: Avon Lakers vs. St. Wendel Saints
- June 25: Brownton Bruins vs. Glencoe Brewers - postponed to 2026
- July 2: Anoka Bucs vs. Andover Aces
- July 9: Springfield Tigers vs. Gibbon Reds
- July 16: Princeton Panthers vs. Hinckley Knights
*All dates are Wednesdays