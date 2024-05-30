All goals from Minnesota Aurora FC vs. RKC Third Coast

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 30, 2024 10:13pm CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Aurora FC beat RKC Third Coast 7-0 in the team's home opener at TCO Stadium on Thursday night. 

Minnesota Aurora FC's Addy Weichers has the first goal against RKC Third Coast.

Aurora's Weichers scored the first goal of the game, off the corner. 

Minnesota Aurora's Saige Wimes scores the second goal in the home opener game against RKC Third Coast.

Wimes scored the second goal of the game, with an assist from Mariah Nguyen. 

Minnesota Aurora's Mariah Nguyen scores the third goal against RKC Third Coast.

Nguyen got the third goal of the game, quickly putting Aurora ahead 3-0. 

Minnesota Aurora's Mariah Nguyen gets the fourth goal against RKC Third Coast.

Nguyen scored two goals in a row against RKC, squeezing in another goal before the half. 

Minnesota Aurora's Cat Rapp gets the fifth goal against RKC Third Coast.

Aurora's Cat Rapp gets her first goal of the game, the fifth for the team. 

Minnesota Aurora's Mariah Nguyen gets a hat trick against RKC Third Coast.

Nguyen gets a hat trick against RKC, giving them a 6-0 lead. 

Minnesota Aurora's Cat Rapp scores the seventh and final goal against RKC Third Coast.

Rapp scores the final goal to finish the game. Aurora beat RKC 7-0. 