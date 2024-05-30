All goals from Minnesota Aurora FC vs. RKC Third Coast

Minnesota Aurora FC beat RKC Third Coast 7-0 in the team's home opener at TCO Stadium on Thursday night.

Addy Weichers first goal of the game

Aurora's Weichers scored the first goal of the game, off the corner.

Saige Wimes with the second goal

Wimes scored the second goal of the game, with an assist from Mariah Nguyen.

Nguyen gets the third goal

Nguyen got the third goal of the game, quickly putting Aurora ahead 3-0.

Nguyen scores her second, team's fourth goal

Nguyen scored two goals in a row against RKC, squeezing in another goal before the half.

Cat Rapp scores fifth goal against RKC

Aurora's Cat Rapp gets her first goal of the game, the fifth for the team.

Nguyen gets hat trick against RKC

Nguyen gets a hat trick against RKC, giving them a 6-0 lead.

Rapp scores the seventh and final goal for Aurora

Rapp scores the final goal to finish the game. Aurora beat RKC 7-0.