After 0-4 start, Wild find 1st win of season in Ottawa Monday
article
(FOX 9) - After four losses to start their season, the Minnesota Wild finally have a win under their belt.
The Wild topped the Ottawa Senators 2-0 during a noon game Monday at the Canadian Tire Center.
Center Victor Rask scored the team’s first goal at the beginning of the third period. An empty-net goal by winger Zach Parise with 2:19 to go sealed the Wild’s win.
The Wild’s three-game road trip continues in Toronto on Tuesday and finishes in Montreal on Thursday.