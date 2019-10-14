Expand / Collapse search

After 0-4 start, Wild find 1st win of season in Ottawa Monday

OTTAWA, ON - OCTOBER 14: Craig Anderson #41 and Nikita Zaitsev #22 of the Ottawa Senators defend against Zach Parise #11 of the Minnesota Wild at Canadian Tire Centre on October 14, 2019 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. ( Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images )

(FOX 9) - After four losses to start their season, the Minnesota Wild finally have a win under their belt. 

The Wild topped the Ottawa Senators 2-0 during a noon game Monday at the Canadian Tire Center.  

Center Victor Rask scored the team’s first goal at the beginning of the third period. An empty-net goal by winger Zach Parise with 2:19 to go sealed the Wild’s win. 

The Wild’s three-game road trip continues in Toronto on Tuesday and finishes in Montreal on Thursday.  