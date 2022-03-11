2022 NFL Draft: What will the Minnesota Vikings do with the No. 12 pick?

article

We’re less than two months away from the NFL Draft, which means it’s time to start looking at who the Minnesota Vikings might add for the 2022 season.

The Vikings, after finishing 8-9, have the No. 12 overall pick in the first round. The franchise has new leadership, with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah replacing Rick Spielman in the front office and Kevin O’Connell replacing Mike Zimmer as head coach.

While we wait for some finality on Kirk Cousins as the league year starts Monday, we try to figure out who the Vikings will take at No. 12. Four names have emerged, and they’re all on the defensive side of the ball.

DAVID OJABO (Michigan, edge rusher)

David Ojabo was an edge rusher on Michigan’s defense, and is coming off helping lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship before their season ended in a loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff. He’s got the flexibility to play in a variety of defenses, but scouts are concerned about his ability to stop the run. At 6-4, 250 pounds. Ojabo ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

DERRICK STINGLEY (LSU, defensive back)

Derrick Stingley Jr. has been a popular name linked to the Vikings at No. 12. Minnesota is in need of defensive backs, with Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Woods among the secondary players who are free agents. Stingley played in 10 games for LSU the last two seasons, and has already been compared to Marshon Lattimore, Peterson and Antonio Cromartie.

TRENT MCDUFFIE (Washington, defensive back)

There’s another option for the Vikings if they want a secondary player at No. 12. Trent McDuffie out of Washington was a three-year starter for the Huskies, and can play press or zone coverage. He’s a little undersized at 5-11, 193 pounds, but allowed just 16 catches on 296 passing snaps during the 2021 season.

GEORGE KARLAFTIS (Purdue, edge rusher)

George Karlaftis might be a familiar name to Minnesota fans as he’s dominated against the Gophers on the Purdue defensive line. He’s relentless, and he’s a game-wrecker. He could fill a void on the Vikings’ defensive line, or could step back and contribute at outside linebacker if needed. He did 21 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press at the NFL Combine, and had a 38-inch vertical leap. He’s an all-around athlete.

With the NFL Draft about six weeks away, it will be interesting to see what direction the Vikings go with their top pick under a new regime.