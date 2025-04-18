YouTube lawyer Nick Rekieta sentenced for drug possession

article

The Brief A popular YouTube lawyer was sentenced for drug possession after his western Minnesota home was raided by authorities last year. Court documents show police found cocaine, ketamine, firearms and his children in the home while serving a search warrant. Charges against his wife were dismissed.



A YouTube attorney with more than 420,000 subscribers will serve just under a month in jail after pleading guilty to drug possession in January.

Big picture view:

Nicholas Robert Rekieta, 43, was sentenced to 28 days in jail with five years of probation on Friday. He was given two days of credit for time already served, and is due to report to Kandiyohi County Jail on Aug. 1, 2025, at 7 p.m., court documents state. He must also serve 80 hours of community service.

Probation conditions show he must submit to random drug and alcohol testing, and he is not allowed to possess firearms.

Rekieta pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession earlier this year as part of a deal with prosecutors that includes a stay of adjudication, which means the case will be dismissed without any conviction on his record if probation is successfully completed.

The plea deal included the dismissal of a child endangerment charge as well as a charge of possessing firearms as a user of a controlled substance. Court records show the same charges against his wife, Kayla Christine Rekieta, were dismissed by the prosecutor.

State database records explicitly state Rekieta is not authorized to practice law in Minnesota.

Nick Rekieta case background

What they're saying:

Appearing on another YouTuber's channel, Rekieta admitted to using cocaine and making mistakes.

"I made a s--tload of really bad decisions," Rekieta explained. "They hurt people I really cared about… I have to deal with for the rest of my life, that I harmed some of the people who are closest to me. That's a product of me and losing control."

Rekieta also claims he's no longer using cocaine.

Investigators say they found drug paraphernalia, including three small baggies that tested positive for cocaine, eight green tablets that tested positive for Ketamine, and a digital scale, and several other items that tested positive for cocaine inside the Rekieta home.

Dig deeper:

Rekieta, a Minnesota attorney based in Spicer, has more than 420,000 subscribers and millions of views on YouTube. Rekieta drove his viewership during the high-profile trial of Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard in 2022 and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin back in 2021.

Briefs filed by the defense in Kayla Rekieta's case back in December allege that the case emerged from church rumors about the Rekietas.

According to the brief, the rumors included "concerns" about child neglect, drug use by the Rekietas, and "a questionable relationship with an additional couple, Aaron and April Imholte."

Aaron Imholte pleaded guilty to sharing a nude photo of a woman without consent earlier this month.