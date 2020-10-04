Your Take: Minnesota parents consider alternative ways to celebrate Halloween during a pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing parents to reconsider how to celebrate Halloween.

Guidance from the CDC, which is being recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health, calls for one-way trick-or-treating, in which there no interaction between kids and households.

Parents we spoke with in our "Your Take" segment say they plan to listen to federal guidance and consider alternate plans for Halloween, like smaller get-together and finding ways to celebrate at a distance.

