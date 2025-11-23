Wright County crash leaves 2 people dead, 1 woman with life-threatening injuries

The Brief A two-vehicle crash left a man and a woman dead. It happened when a GMC Acadia and a Chevy Equinox crashed head-on. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22.



A head-on crash in Rockford Township, Wright County, left two people dead and two others injured.

Fatal Wright County crash

Big picture view:

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, on Highway 55 near the intersection with County Road 33, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

A Chevy Equinox was being driven west on Highway 55 while a GMC Acadia was being driven east on Highway 55, and both crashed head-on near the intersection with County Road 33.

The Chevy then rolled into the north ditch, and the GMC rolled into the north ditch.

2 dead, 2 injured:

The driver of the GMC, Shawn Aaron Slaven, 50, of Plymouth, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Equinox, Mindimoie Monik Diggines, 20, of St. Paul, also suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

An 18-year-old woman in the Equinox was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Another 18-year-old woman in the Equinox was injured and taken to the hospital, but she is expected to survive.