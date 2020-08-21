Woodbury, Minnesota man dies in plane crash near Ely

A 58-year-old Woodbury, Minnesota man died in a small plane crash near Ely late Thursday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:08 p.m., authorities responded to a possible plane crash on White Iron Lake. Officials learned the plane left the Ely Airport shortly after 9 p.m. and later crashed into the lake. The plane was headed toward the Grand Marais/Cook County Airport.

Emergency responders found the pilot, who was the only person in the plane, and determined he had died on impact.

The crash is still under investigation.