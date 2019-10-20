Woman fatally struck by car in Grand Rapids, Minn.

A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 10:10 p.m., a Chevy Impala was heading south on Highway 169 by Laplant Rd when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the road.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old Grand Rapids woman, died at the scene.

The driver was identified as a 22-year-old man from Crosby, Minn. He was not under the influence of alcohol.