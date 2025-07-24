Woman dies after being hit being by 2 different cars in Winona County

The Brief A woman died after she was hit by two different cars while she was walking across U.S. Highway 61 Thursday morning. The woman had crashed her car into a ditch and began to walk across Highway 61 when she was hit. The woman died at the scene.



A 72-year-old woman died after she was hit by two cars while walking across a highway in Winona County Thursday morning.

Woman fatally struck in Winona County

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 4:40 a.m. authorities responded to a pedestrian who was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 61 near LaMoille in Winona County.

Authorities say that a woman was driving east on Winona County Road 7 when she crossed Highway 61 and crashed into a ditch east of the northbound lanes on the highway.

The woman then left her vehicle and began walking across Highway 61, law enforcement said. While she was walking, a car struck her. That car stopped, then a second car hit the woman.

Authorities say the woman, identified as 72-year-old Lois Irene Davis, of Winona, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road conditions were reportedly wet at the time of the crash, and no alcohol is suspected of being involved.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led up to the woman's car crash, or why she walked across the highway.