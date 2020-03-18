Wisconsin using State Patrol to help transport COVID-19 test kits

The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping the state deliver COVID-19 test kits and samples to labs.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the State Patrol to assist the State Emergency Operations Center with transporting the samples. The first patient sample was transported from a nursing home facility to the Hygiene Lab in Madison, Wis. March 14.

Wisconsin reported 70 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

“State Patrol officers across the state stand ready to assist in any way necessary with the evolving public health emergency,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “In addition to their daily tasks of ensuring safety on Wisconsin’s highways, our troopers facilitate the transport of COVID-19 samples and test kits when requested by the SEOC.”

Courier services and the state’s Hygiene Lab are the are still the primary transporters, but the State Patrol is standing by in case they become overwhelmed.

If a facility cannot transport a kit or sample, the State Patrol will pick up the slack.

“As always, our top priority is public safety and that includes assisting federal, state and local partners whenever we’re called upon,” WisDOT State Patrol Colonel Tim Carnahan said.