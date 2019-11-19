Wisconsin DNR urges ice safety ahead of firearm deer opener, license sales are 'brisk' so far

The Wisconsin DNR is warning hunters to watch where they walk after a “mixed bag” of conditions across the state.

The state’s nine-day gun deer season opening weekend begins Saturday and the DNR says hunters may encounter ice concealed by snow in many areas.

“The hunter will not know until that first step and the ice breaks, possibly causing a fall into the water with the firearm,” said Todd Schaller, the DNR’s chief conservation warden. “The marsh or swamp that the hunter believes is usually a certain depth may be quite a bit deeper due to the saturated conditions. If a hunter falls into deeper water, the next danger is the onset of hypothermia.”

Schaller said hunters are known to like a little bit of snowfall to help with seeing and tracking deer, but that current conditions could pose a danger this season.

The DNR urges hunters to check the hunting area this week before the weekend begins.

'SALES ARE BRISK'

According to the DNR, deer hunting license sales are on par with 2018 and "brisk," according to Kimberly Currie, the director of customer and outreach services with the DNR.

As of Nov. 17, 538,643 licenses had been sold, which is just under 500 fewer than in 2018.

"We are happy to see customers buying their licenses early and not waiting for the last minute," said Currie.

Of note, the DNR says crossbow licenses are up 10 percent this year. Also, licenses for young children are up in 2019. 3,648 of those licenses have been purchased already, compared to 2,257 total from last year.

Schaller and the DNR recommend the following ice safety tips: