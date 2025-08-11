Wisconsin animal cruelty suspect won’t clean up property, neighbors say

The Brief Myrna Westen, 70, who faces animal cruelty charges, refuses to clean up her yard in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, neighbors said. Westen faces two charges, including a felony. Prosecutors said she mistreated and killed animals. Neighbors filed a formal complaint with the city after they said officials had not been helpful.



Neighbors of a western Wisconsin woman who is facing animal cruelty charges said she has refused to clean up her property, leaving the street filled with noxious odors.

Neighbors want ‘human health hazard’ cleaned up

What we know:

Several residents filed a formal complaint with the City of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, to force their neighbor to clean up her property. The neighbors said there were several dead cats in the yard and complained that the odors were "overwhelming." The neighbors said the city has not meaningfully addressed the issue, which the letter called a "human health hazard."

The backstory:

On July 3, police, firefighters, and others wearing hazmat gear scoured Westen’s property on North Adams Street.

On July 9, Westen was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on animal cruelty charges.

Prosecutors said she mistreated and killed animals. She faces a felony charge of mistreatment of animals/causing death and a misdemeanor charge of intent to fail/provide food for animal. Neighbors said Westen ran an animal rescue out of her house but took in more cats than she could handle. They said she has lived on the street for decades but that the problem started about 10 years ago.

What they're saying:

"There are still dead animals in the back, and it comes wafting through, and it’s terrible smelling," said neighbor Autumn Appleby. "We get told to contact the cops and the cops tell us to contact the city, and the city tells us to contact the cops."

"In the last 10 years, it’s just gotten progressively worse," recalled neighbor Helena Burke. "And I even offered to help her clean up one time, and she denied the help. She did not want the help."

City says it’s taking neighbors’ concerns "seriously"

The response:

In an email on Monday, city administrator Ryan Heise said the city "takes the matter... seriously and respects the concerns of its residents." He said the city has reviewed the complaint and "has engaged in conversation with the city’s legal counsel and the acting chief of police on the matter" and that it plans to begin code enforcement against the property owner. Heise said the city is also coordinating with Polk County public health officials.

Westen could not be reached for comment.

What's next:

Westen appeared in court on Monday. She is due back in court on Sept. 3.