The Wildcat Sanctuary in northern MN buys 120 acres of land

The Brief The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota, is expanding with the purchase of 120 acres surrounding its existing sanctuary. Officials have no immediate development plans for the new land, intending it to serve as a natural buffer around the sanctuary. The nonprofit, founded in 1999, provides rescued wildcats a safe home and is funded by private donations.



A sanctuary for big cats, like tigers, leopards, and cougars, in northern Minnesota is buying a large chunk of land.

What to know

The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone announced Tuesday it will buy 120 acres of land around the sanctuary.

Officials say the organization doesn't have any plans for the new land. They wanted to keep it "as is" – a natural buffer around the sanctuary.

In the future, they may set up a workshop in the area or look to create a wildlife area for supporters.

Background

The Wildcat Sanctuary is a nonprofit that has operated in Minnesota since 1999. It's funded by private donations and provides home for wildcats rescued from the exotic pet trade.