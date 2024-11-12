The Wildcat Sanctuary in northern MN buys 120 acres of land
SANDSTONE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A sanctuary for big cats, like tigers, leopards, and cougars, in northern Minnesota is buying a large chunk of land.
What to know
The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone announced Tuesday it will buy 120 acres of land around the sanctuary.
Officials say the organization doesn't have any plans for the new land. They wanted to keep it "as is" – a natural buffer around the sanctuary.
In the future, they may set up a workshop in the area or look to create a wildlife area for supporters.
Background
The Wildcat Sanctuary is a nonprofit that has operated in Minnesota since 1999. It's funded by private donations and provides home for wildcats rescued from the exotic pet trade.