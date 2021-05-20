Wild, Twins, Lynx, Loons to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at games

article

In an effort to create more opportunities for Minnesotans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, several Minnesota professional sports teams will be holding clinics at upcoming games.

Gov. Tim Walz's office announced the events as part of the state's "Roll Up Your Sleeves, Minnesota Fans" campaign.

"We are always looking for creative ways to get vaccines directly to Minnesotans," said Walz in a statement. "This partnership is just another example of that work – and a shining example of these teams’ ongoing commitment to their fans and our communities."

COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held at the following games:

Minnesota Wild on Saturday, May 22, Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Twins on Monday-Wednesday, May 24-26, Target Field

Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, June 12, Target Center

Minnesota United on Wednesday, June 23, Allianz Field

The vaccine is free. Health insurance and ID are not required.

Last week, the St. Paul Saints held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its home opener. Vaccine clinics were also previously held at the Vikings practice facility and U.S. Bank Stadium.