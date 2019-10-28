Wild Mountain to open for skiing, snowboarding Tuesday

article

It is still October, but it is already ski season in Minnesota.

Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard Area in Taylors Falls announced it is opening the bunny hill, a terrain park and both rope tows for skiing and snowboarding on Tuesday.

Staff said the ski area started making snow on Monday. What time they open on Tuesday will depend on the weather.

Wild Mountain tries to be the first ski area to open in Minnesota each year. Last year, they kept with their 40-year tradition and opened for the first time on Oct. 21.

Ski area will remain open as long as the weather allows them to keep making snow, according to a staff member.