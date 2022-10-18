What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 21-23)

From fall festivals to Halloween events and haunted trails, there are tons of events this weekend in Minnesota.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Fall Festival:

Anoka Fairgrounds, Anoka

October 20 through October 22

$15 per adult

Head to Anoka for a fall celebration. Admission includes hay rides, a not-so-scary haunted house walk-through, live music, a mini midway, and more.

Northland Arboretum Haunted Trail:

14250 Conservation Drive, Brainerd

October 20 through October 22

Tickets start at $17 per person

With low scare and high scare options, there's fun for everyone at this fall event. (Supplied)

This spooky event has low- and high-intensity scares, so everyone can find something they enjoy. This year's themes include Star Wars, Alice in Wonderland, and Day of the Dead.

The trail ends with games and concessions that are cash-only. This event is also the Arboretum's largest fundraiser of the year, so guests can have fun while supporting a great cause!

MEA Fun Days:

Country Blossom Farm, Alexandria

October 20 through October 23

$12.50 per person

Fun for the whole family is available at this fall event. Outdoor activities include a corn maze, wagon rides, yard games, and more. Grab a savory hand pie and cider for the perfect autumn lunch. All outside activities will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hollywood Songbook:

Lakeshore Players Theatre's Hanifl Performing Arts Center, White Bear Lake

October 22

$35-$45 per ticket

Hear Hollywood's greatest hits performed by audience favorite Erin Schwab ("The Jason Show"), Tonia Hughes Kendrick (star of Ordway's "Cinderella"), with musical direction from Lori Dokken at the grand piano.

Free activities in Minnesota this weekend

Pop-Up Farmers Market at Union Depot:

Union Depot, St. Paul

October 21 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Free admission

Head to Union Depot for free hot cider and lunch from a variety of different vendors. The first 75 people in attendance will also receive a free tote bag. Other activities include a thematic photo op, fall-themed coloring stations and a prize wheel!

Annual Great Pumpkin Festival:

The Shops at West End

October 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free admission

This free family-friendly event features trick or treating at select retail locations, themed games, crafts, DJ music, dancing and prizes with the Twin Cities Road Crew.

Art Crawl St. Cloud:

Downtown St. Cloud

October 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free admission

Explore the artwork of Central Minnesota at this crawl through the historic downtown St. Cloud. Shops and restaurants will each host a different local artist, and the artist can display and sell their works on-site.