What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 13-15)

Head to an antique show, go snow tubing, or sing along at a drag brunch.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

January Antique Show:

Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, St. Paul

January 14 and 15

$8 admission

Shop a vast collection of dealers from across the Midwest. Prime Promotions, the host of the event, has spent nearly 30 years operating Antique Shows and Flea Markets throughout Minnesota. Concessions are available from select Minnesota State Fair booths throughout the Coliseum.

St. Paul RV Supershow:

Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul

January 12 through January 15

Free admission

Come see the latest in camping innovation, vendors, giveaways, and a live trout pond for the family.

Winery Wonderland:

7 Vines Vineyard, Dellwood

January 13 and 14

Tickets $55 per person

Winery Wonderland guests have exclusive use of the stateroom, receive a complimentary mug of mulled wine and enjoy live music by local musicians.

Head outdoors to snowshoe around the vineyard and make s'mores around the fire. 7 Vines will have food and wine available for purchase.

42nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Concert:

Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, St. Paul

January 15 at 3 p.m.

Free admission and streaming online

The annual MLK Tribute Concert, sponsored by the Office for Equity and Diversity and the School of Music, is a celebration intermixing the words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with musical performances. Hosted and curated by alumnus G. Phillip Shoultz, III, the program honors the 60th anniversary of MLK's "I Have a Dream" speech.

Snow Tubing:

Green Acres, Lake Elmo

January 13 through January 15

$20 admission

Green Acres is an open tubing hill with no lanes, perfect for a fun winter day!

Green Acres recommends everyone to Pre-Register as tickets may not always be available for purchase at the window. Tubers should be a minimum height of 42 inches or taller.

Shania Twain and Friends: Country Drag Brunch:

Union Rooftop, Minneapolis

January 14 (multiple times)

$17 admission

A country-themed extravaganza featuring Domita Sanchez , La La Ri (RuPaul's Drag Race), Phoenix (RuPaul's Drag Race), and Mercedes Iman Diamond (RuPaul's Drag Race).