What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Oct. 20-22)

Stop by a market, take a haunted trolley ride or sip on cider — there are plenty of events this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email melissa.turtinen@fox.com.

Junkin' Market Days

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21

$5 general admission at the door

Junkin’ Market Days is an indoor event filled with 100-plus small business owners selling boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, bath and body products, candles, gourmet foods, pet accessories and treats, and lots more.

Moose Madness Family Festival

Downtown Grand Marais

Oct. 20-21

The Moose is Loose in Grand Marais during the annual Moose Madness Family Festival. This event is the ultimate family-focused celebration of all things moose. Enjoy the outdoors and learn a few facts about our celebrated mascot along the way with activities, scavenger hunts, quizzes, dance challenges, and more.

Fall Market in the Ravine

Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21

Free with Washington County vehicle permit, which costs $7 daily or $30 annually

All are invited to Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park to browse a curated selection of handcrafted items and goodies outside and inside the Multipurpose Room of Ravine Landing. Sip apple cider, roast marshmallows, decorate a pumpkin, and enjoy lunch from a local food truck after taking a fall color hike through the woods of Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park.

Minnesota Ciderfest

Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th St., Minneapolis

1-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21

$10-60, buy tickets here

Enjoy unlimited samples of unique ciders from your favorite local and regional cideries. Join the Minnesota Cider Guild for cider, food trucks, music and outdoor fun.

Haunted History Trolley Tour

River Siren Brewing Company

Thursday-Saturday nights, various times

$51, info and tickets here

You leisurely board your trolley to tour one of the oldest cities in Minnesota, but this tour goes downhill quickly when uninvited characters randomly begin boarding. Traveling the city to areas of Stillwater's haunted past, these true-to-life stories are told by actors wandering the aisles unearthing ghosts of the past. Each creepy character is brought back to life to tell their own true horror story of Stillwater long ago.

Chili and Bonfire Fest

The Winery at Sovereign Estate

Noon-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21

$5

Sovereign Estate’s Annual Chili Fest is one of the Waconia winery's most popular events. It's a daylong hang with great food, great wine, and great music — all happening throughout the scenic grounds and an epic bonfire to burn into the night. Tickets are good all day, but guests must eat during their purchased timeframe. More info here.