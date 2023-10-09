What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 13-15)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This weekend in Minnesota is chock-full of fall themed events for the whole family. Head to a harvest fest to check out the state's largest pumpkins or stop by a local beer festival.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Stillwater Harvest Fest:
- Downtown Stillwater
- Oct. 14-15
- Free admission
Head to Stillwater for this two-day festival celebrating all things fall. From pumpkin weigh-offs to a pumpkin regatta down the St. Croix River, this fall event has it all. A giant pumpkin drop is one of the highlights taking place both Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Minneapolis Vintage Market:
- Machine Shop, Minneapolis
- Oct. 15
- Free admission
Find two floors of the best vintage clothing, accessories and home goods vendors all in one spot this weekend! Plus enjoy coffee, a food truck, and Machine Shop bar open for beverage purchases. DJ Buster Baxter will be providing music for the event.
Charlie's Fall Fest:
- Charlie's on Prior, Prior Lake
- Oct. 14
- Free admission
Head to Charlie's for food and drink specials, vendors, live music, and kids activities. A meat raffle will also take place at the fall event from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Autumn Brew Review:
- Boom Island, Minneapolis
- Oct. 14
- Tickets start at $75
The Autumn Brew Review is the oldest beer festival in Minnesota. This festival offers local beers poured by the people who brew them! New this year is a live music stage featuring up-and-coming local artists.
Friends of Anoka County Library Book Sale:
- Rum River Library, Anoka
- Oct. 14
- Free admission
Stop by this sale for gently used books, CDs, DVDs and more! Prices range from 25 cents to $2. Cash or check is preferred, but payment by card can be made through a PayPal account.