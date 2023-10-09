What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 13-15)

article

This weekend in Minnesota is chock-full of fall themed events for the whole family. Head to a harvest fest to check out the state's largest pumpkins or stop by a local beer festival.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Downtown Stillwater

Oct. 14-15

Free admission

Head to Stillwater for this two-day festival celebrating all things fall. From pumpkin weigh-offs to a pumpkin regatta down the St. Croix River, this fall event has it all. A giant pumpkin drop is one of the highlights taking place both Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Machine Shop, Minneapolis

Oct. 15

Free admission

Find two floors of the best vintage clothing, accessories and home goods vendors all in one spot this weekend! Plus enjoy coffee, a food truck, and Machine Shop bar open for beverage purchases. DJ Buster Baxter will be providing music for the event.

Charlie's on Prior, Prior Lake

Oct. 14

Free admission

Head to Charlie's for food and drink specials, vendors, live music, and kids activities. A meat raffle will also take place at the fall event from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Autumn Brew Review:

Boom Island, Minneapolis

Oct. 14

Tickets start at $75

The Autumn Brew Review is the oldest beer festival in Minnesota. This festival offers local beers poured by the people who brew them! New this year is a live music stage featuring up-and-coming local artists.

Friends of Anoka County Library Book Sale:

Rum River Library, Anoka

Oct. 14

Free admission

Stop by this sale for gently used books, CDs, DVDs and more! Prices range from 25 cents to $2. Cash or check is preferred, but payment by card can be made through a PayPal account.