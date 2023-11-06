What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 10-12)

Get a head start on your holiday shopping, face off against friends at a pop-up arcade, and taste your way through wine, cheese, and chocolate at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Inbound Brewing, Minneapolis

Nov. 6-12

$5 for an all-you-can-play wristband

The taproom at Inbound will be transformed into an arcade this week featuring games like Big Buck Hunter and Galaga. Inbound will also have themed drinks and food. All ages friendly until 9 p.m. Kids 5 and under are free.

Minneapolis Vintage Market:

Machine Shop, Minneapolis

Nov. 12

$10 early bird tickets , free general admission tickets

Shop two floors of curated vintage clothing, accessories, and home goods. Enjoy coffee, grab a snack from one of the food trucks, or enjoy a live DJ at this event.

9milebrewing, Bloomington

Nov. 12

Free admission

Grab a brew and peruse unique, handmade gifts from local Minnesota artists. Artists are open to customize orders to make your gifts more meaningful.

Autumn Festival:

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

Nov. 9-12

$10 general admission

Shop a selection of handmade work from hundreds of artists and crafters from across the nation. This event also offers food and beverage selections, an hourly gift certificate winner, and free admission for children under the age of 10. Admission is valid all weekend long with a hand stamp.

Fall Cheese and Chocolate Weekend:

St. Croix Vineyards, Stillwater

Nov. 11-12

$20 per person

Head to this event to enjoy five samples of pre-selected wines, samples of cheese from Eichtens Hidden Acres, chocolate from Knoke's Chocolates, and the vineyard's custom-made raspberry infusion wine truffles.