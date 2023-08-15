Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Aug. 18-20)

By
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9
article

SYMBOL - 12 August 2023, Baden-Württemberg, Konstanz: Fireworks are set off on Lake Constance during the Seenachtsfest. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Go on a night hike, check out local art, or celebrate with fireworks at events this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Art in the Gardens:

  • Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
  • Aug. 18-20
  • $15 admission

Art in the Gardens is a unique showcase of art and nature, where visitors and artists can mix, mingle, eat, and shop. Find gifts and goodies ranging from artisan foods to handmade jewelry to nature-inspired art. Special events during Art in the Gardens include live music and access to a food tent.

Woodbury Days:

  • Ojibway Park, Woodbury
  • Aug. 18-20
  • Free admission

Head to this community event for a car show, a beer tent, live music, a sand volleyball tournament, and more! Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. The Grande Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Victory Garden marks 80th year

A Minneapolis garden established in the 40’s as a victory garden, is still playing a significant role in the Longfellow community. In fact, it’s one of two remaining victory gardens still in use today. Today there are 190 plots and more than 250 gardeners, including a waitlist to get a spot, and that’s something to celebrate. The Dowling Community Garden volunteers are hosting a party on Saturday August 19th from 11am to 2pm. The sprawling garden is located at 46th Avenue and 39th Street S.

Dowling Community Garden 80th Anniversary:

  • Dowling Community Garden, Minneapolis
  • August 19
  • Free admission

This Minneapolis garden was established in the 1940’s as a victory garden and is still playing a significant role in the Longfellow community. In fact, it’s one of two remaining victory gardens still in use today. Today there are 190 plots and more than 250 gardeners, including a waitlist to get a spot, and that’s something to celebrate. The Dowling Community Garden volunteers are hosting a party on Saturday with tours, tomato tastings, and more!

1029 Tent Party:

  • 1029 Bar, Minneapolis
  • Aug. 19-20
  • Free admission

Stop by a local favorite for the annual 1029 tent party featuring live music, bingo, food from Smack Shack, a beanbag tournament, and giveaways! Catch live pro-wrestling at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Summer Funk:

  • HeadFlyer Brewing, Minneapolis
  • Aug. 19 and 20
  • $5 cover

Catch local bands at this weekend event and check out food trucks, groovy drinks, and more! Rec Rocket Pizza will be serving wood-fired pizzas by the slice.

Park After Dark:

  • Crosby Farm Regional Park, Minneapolis
  • Aug. 18
  • Free admission

Join entomologist Jessica Miller as she uses lights to attract insects and shares her knowledge about the world of moths, fireflies, crickets, and more. Catch a glimpse of some bats or ranger-led night hikes through the park.