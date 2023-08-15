What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Aug. 18-20)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Go on a night hike, check out local art, or celebrate with fireworks at events this weekend.
Art in the Gardens:
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
- Aug. 18-20
- $15 admission
Art in the Gardens is a unique showcase of art and nature, where visitors and artists can mix, mingle, eat, and shop. Find gifts and goodies ranging from artisan foods to handmade jewelry to nature-inspired art. Special events during Art in the Gardens include live music and access to a food tent.
Woodbury Days:
- Ojibway Park, Woodbury
- Aug. 18-20
- Free admission
Head to this community event for a car show, a beer tent, live music, a sand volleyball tournament, and more! Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. The Grande Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20.
Dowling Community Garden 80th Anniversary:
- Dowling Community Garden, Minneapolis
- August 19
- Free admission
This Minneapolis garden was established in the 1940’s as a victory garden and is still playing a significant role in the Longfellow community. In fact, it’s one of two remaining victory gardens still in use today. Today there are 190 plots and more than 250 gardeners, including a waitlist to get a spot, and that’s something to celebrate. The Dowling Community Garden volunteers are hosting a party on Saturday with tours, tomato tastings, and more!
1029 Tent Party:
- 1029 Bar, Minneapolis
- Aug. 19-20
- Free admission
Stop by a local favorite for the annual 1029 tent party featuring live music, bingo, food from Smack Shack, a beanbag tournament, and giveaways! Catch live pro-wrestling at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Summer Funk:
- HeadFlyer Brewing, Minneapolis
- Aug. 19 and 20
- $5 cover
Catch local bands at this weekend event and check out food trucks, groovy drinks, and more! Rec Rocket Pizza will be serving wood-fired pizzas by the slice.
Park After Dark:
- Crosby Farm Regional Park, Minneapolis
- Aug. 18
- Free admission
Join entomologist Jessica Miller as she uses lights to attract insects and shares her knowledge about the world of moths, fireflies, crickets, and more. Catch a glimpse of some bats or ranger-led night hikes through the park.