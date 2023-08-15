What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Aug. 18-20)

article

Go on a night hike, check out local art, or celebrate with fireworks at events this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Aug. 18-20

$15 admission

Art in the Gardens is a unique showcase of art and nature, where visitors and artists can mix, mingle, eat, and shop. Find gifts and goodies ranging from artisan foods to handmade jewelry to nature-inspired art. Special events during Art in the Gardens include live music and access to a food tent.

Ojibway Park, Woodbury

Aug. 18-20

Free admission

Head to this community event for a car show, a beer tent, live music, a sand volleyball tournament, and more! Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. The Grande Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Dowling Community Garden, Minneapolis

August 19

Free admission

This Minneapolis garden was established in the 1940’s as a victory garden and is still playing a significant role in the Longfellow community. In fact, it’s one of two remaining victory gardens still in use today. Today there are 190 plots and more than 250 gardeners, including a waitlist to get a spot, and that’s something to celebrate. The Dowling Community Garden volunteers are hosting a party on Saturday with tours, tomato tastings, and more!

1029 Bar, Minneapolis

Aug. 19-20

Free admission

Stop by a local favorite for the annual 1029 tent party featuring live music, bingo, food from Smack Shack, a beanbag tournament, and giveaways! Catch live pro-wrestling at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

HeadFlyer Brewing, Minneapolis

Aug. 19 and 20

$5 cover

Catch local bands at this weekend event and check out food trucks, groovy drinks, and more! Rec Rocket Pizza will be serving wood-fired pizzas by the slice.

Crosby Farm Regional Park, Minneapolis

Aug. 18

Free admission

Join entomologist Jessica Miller as she uses lights to attract insects and shares her knowledge about the world of moths, fireflies, crickets, and more. Catch a glimpse of some bats or ranger-led night hikes through the park.