West Lake Okoboji boating crash in kills Sioux Falls man, injures 5 minors

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The Brief A man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died after two boats collided on West Lake Okoboji in Iowa on Sunday, Aug. 2. Five minors were also on board and were injured, but their current conditions are not known. Alcohol has been ruled out, and the investigation is ongoing.



Authorities are investigating a deadly boating crash on West Lake Okoboji that left one man dead and sent five minors to the hospital.

Iowa fatal boating accident

What we know:

Zhong Jie Teng, 64, of Sioux Falls, was boating with five minors near Lime Kiln Point on West Lake Okoboji in Iowa when their fishing boat collided with a cabin cruiser around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Teng was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake, where he was pronounced dead. No one in the second boat was hurt, and alcohol is not believed to have played a role.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say the five minors were also on Teng’s boat, three suffered serious injuries and two had minor injuries.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine what led to the collision between the two boats.

The boating crash has raised concerns for families and visitors who frequent the popular lake, especially during the busy summer months.

What we don't know:

The current conditions of the five minors on board Teng’s boat have not been released. Officials have not shared further details about what caused the crash.