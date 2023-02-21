Washington avalanche: 3 believed dead after snowslide near Leavenworth

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
16
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Todd County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Washington County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Washington avalanche: 3 believed dead after snowslide near Leavenworth

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:45PM
Washington
FOX 13 Seattle

Washington avalanche: 3 believed dead after snowslide near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Three people are presumed dead after an avalanche near Leavenworth, Washington on Sunday.

According to the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC), the avalanche happened on Feb. 19 at Colchuck Peak, southwest of Leavenworth. There were six people in the group of backcountry travelers.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, the lead climber triggered the avalanche while trying to climb the Northeast Couloir of Colchuck Peak.

"Four of the climbers were swept down the couloir approximately 500 feet," authorities said. "Three of the climbers died as a result of trauma sustained in the fall."

Those three climbers who did not survive were identified as a 60-year-old woman from New York, a 66-year-old man from New Jersey, and a 53-year-old man from Connecticut.

A 56-year-old New York man was injured and evacuated by search-and-rescue crews. That climber and two others who were not hurt climbed back down to base camp where they sent another person for help.

Moon_over_Colchuck

Moon over Colchuck Peak at sunrise, with Colchuck Glacier at left. (Laurel F/Flickr/Creative Commons)

A group of four from Chelan County Mountain Rescue reached the camp at 1:30 p.m. They determined that avalanche conditions were too dangerous to continue the climbers who did not survive. Rescuers took the surviving climbers back to the trailhead.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is working with the Northwest Avalanche Center on a possible recovery plan. Conditions remained too dangerous as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, avalanche danger was listed at high or considerable for the Washington Cascades, according to NWAC.

NWAC.jpg

Avalanche danger listed as high or moderate on Feb. 21, 2023. (Northwest Avalanche Center)

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for the Cascades above 2,000 feet.

WARNING.png

FOX 13 Seattle forecasters say between six and 12 inches of additional snow could fall by the afternoon. Gusts to 35-45 mph will lead to blowing snow and dropping visibility.

Snow-Model-Accumulation-Several.png