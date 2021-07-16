VIDEO: Attempted kidnapping thwarted as child is pulled through car's window

Police were on the hunt for two suspects who attempted to kidnap a child as he walked with his mother and other children along a street in Queens.

The incident on Thursday at 8 p.m. in front of 117-02 Hillside Avenue in Richmond Hill was captured on video. It showed the driver of a vehicle park the car, run to the sidewalk and grab the boy as his mother and the other children attempted to stop him. The suspect shoved the five-year-old into the car's backseat.

One of the children followed the victim and the suspect in an attempt to reach the boy. He ran back to the other side of the vehicle and helped the woman and two other children drag the victim out through the passenger side window.

As the older model, maroon 4-door sedan peeled away, three men approached the car in the street trying to stop the driver. The vehicle sped off southbound on Hillside Avenue and then westbound on Jamaica Avenue. One of the men appeared to knock off the vehicle's side-view mirror.

The NYPD asked for the public's help identifying the suspects.

The first individual was described as a dark-skinned male, in his 30s; last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and dark-colored sneakers.

The second individual was described a light-skinned male, 50 to 60 years old, with eyeglasses; last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, said police.

