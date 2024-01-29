Valentine’s Day weddings available at Ramsey County courthouse

Love is in the air this month at the Ramsey County courthouse.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch will have a special appearance from Cupid on Feb. 14, as Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul plans to make eight judges available to perform weddings over the noon hour.

Judges from three different counties will be available for the Valentine’s Day wedding for the first time this year, following the lead set by Hennepin County.

"We saw the positive impact Hennepin County’s Valentine’s Day weddings had on the community and wanted to extend the same opportunity," said Ramsey County Judge Sophia Vuelo in a statement announcing the decision. "It’s a wonderful way to deepen humanity and celebrate Valentine’s Day, as well as remind people in Ramsey County and throughout our state that the court system is here for them."

Hennepin County will again perform its own ceremonies, but all 24 slots have already been filled for 2024. Ramsey County will offer 32 ceremony slots over the noon hour, with many currently still available.

Across the state, the St. Louis County District Court in Duluth will have one judge available to perform weddings for couples that would like to "tie the knot."

Judge Michelle Anderson at the St. Louis County District Court in Virginia will also marry couples on Feb. 14.

"Performing weddings is one of the highlights of my job," Judge Anderson said. "Valentine’s Day gives me an opportunity to share in the joy of couples in my area."

Couples won't need to reside in the county in which they plan to marry, but they will need to have a valid marriage license in that county before a wedding can be performed.

To get married in Ramsey County District Court on Valentine’s Day, couples must fill out a registration form and have a valid marriage license from the Ramsey County Vital Records Office.