Expand / Collapse search

AG Ellison announcing consumer protection lawsuit against used car dealership

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  April 23, 2024 7:34am CDT
Consumer
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be announcing a consumer protection lawsuit targeting a used car dealership that he says "has cheated thousands of Minnesotans out of millions of dollars collectively."

Ellison will hold a press conference announcing the lawsuit at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. You can watch the press conference live in the player above. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 