AG Ellison announcing consumer protection lawsuit against used car dealership
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be announcing a consumer protection lawsuit targeting a used car dealership that he says "has cheated thousands of Minnesotans out of millions of dollars collectively."
Ellison will hold a press conference announcing the lawsuit at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. You can watch the press conference live in the player above.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.