United Airlines to resume flights to Israel in March, following security consultations and safety analysis

United Airlines plans to resume flights to Israel in March after suspending the route in October due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

On March 2 and March 4, flights will start from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv with a stop in Munich. Daily service could begin as early as March 6 and a second daily flight could be added in May.

The airline said it conducted "a detailed safety analysis" and consulted security experts and government officials in both countries before deciding to resume the flights. The airline said it also worked with the two unions that represent its pilots and flight attendants.

RELATED: Washington flights exceed 800 mph due to near-record winds over DC

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines also stopped flying to Tel Aviv after the war started and have not announced when service might resume. Germany's Lufthansa and its affiliates Austrian Airlines and Swiss brought back flights to Tel Aviv in January, followed by Air France. Other European carriers have said they plan to restart flights to Israel this spring.

The Chicago-based airline said it will evaluate whether to resume flights this fall to Israel from San Francisco, Chicago and Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.