U of M-Twin Cities cancels classes Wednesday due to winter weather forecast

article

The University of Minnesota is cancelling classes Wednesday at its Twin Cities campus due to an incoming snowstorm.

The University will be entering what it calls “reduced operations” Tuesday night at 11 p.m., meaning only “essential” employees have to report to work.

All classes will be cancelled Wednesday as a result of the reduced operations. Campus operations will resume at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Stay up to date on the winter weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple.