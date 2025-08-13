2 people found dead inside burning Cass County home

article

The Brief Two people were found dead inside a burning home early Wednesday morning in Outing, Minn. The identities of the victims have not been released. The fire remains under investigation with help from the Minnesota BCA and State Fire Marshall's Office.



Authorities discovered the remains of two people while battling a house fire in Cass County early Wednesday morning.

Cass County house fire

What we know:

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire on Shady Lane Northeast in Outing, Minn., located approximately 40 miles northeast of Brainerd.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a residential structure engulfed in flames. While working to extinguish the blaze, two people were found dead inside the residence.

What we don't know:

Further details about the victims or their cause of death were not immediately known. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsies.

Officials have not said what caused the fire. The incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Crooked Lake Fire Department.